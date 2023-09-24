Law enforcement searching for ‘dangerous’ individual

TOWN OF UNION, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a reportedly ‘armed and dangerous’ individual involved in a domestic dispute Saturday night.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to the 3200 block of W. Cameron Street in the Town of Union around 11:45 p.m. for a report of a physical domestic disturbance involving a firearm. When arriving, deputies contacted a female victim and child outside. The victim stated that 28-year-old Mitchell Henke threatened to kill her and the child, pistol-whipped her and physically assaulted her. The woman fled the residence, called 911 and told deputies Henke was back in the residence with a 2-year-old child with him.

The Eau Claire County Regional SWAT Team was activated to assist and the 2-year-old was rescued through a bedroom window. Negotiations continued for several hours until the SWAT team entered the residence and Henke was not found. Law enforcement said they believe he fled the residence before law enforcement arrived, leaving the child behind. The firearm used during the assault was not found.

Lieutenant Dustin Walters said Henke is wanted for several felony charges and is considered armed and dangerous. Law enforcement states Henke should not be approached and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Communications Center at 715-839-4972.

