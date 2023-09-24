One person dead after crash St. Croix County

TOWN OF GLENWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a crash in the Town of Glenwood Friday evening.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of Cty Tk D and Cty Tk DD around 5:25 p.m. The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received an iphone crash alert. Law enforcement said the investigation indicated 26-year-old Andreas Aristidou of Maple Grove, MN was eastbound on Ct Tk DD and failed to yield to 54-year-old Robert Krings who was driving northbound.

Krings was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Aristidou and a passenger in his vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

