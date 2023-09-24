Periods of showers and storms kick off the new week with seasonable temperatures

This first weekend of fall brought multiple rounds of beneficial rain across Western Wisconsin with some impressive totals! Much of the area generally picked up 1-3″ of rainfall, but there were locally higher amounts of four or more inches reported. All the rain and storms have been in response to a slow-moving upper-level low pressure system that currently sits to the northwest. It will remain nearly stationary tonight, keeping the clouds around with more chances for scattered showers. An occasional breezy from the east and southeast is possible with overnight lows dipping to near 60. The new work week will get off to a gloomy start as we continue with a mainly cloudy sky. Our upper low will gradually track southeastward through Minnesota tomorrow with showers and storms developing on the northeast side. These will move through the Chippewa Valley in rounds during the day, though the coverage appears to turn more widespread during the afternoon. Once again, a few breezes are possible with temperatures right around average in the upper 60s.

An upper-level low brings showers and storms Monday with seasonable temps (WEAU)

Periods of rain will continue at night with a chance lingering into Tuesday as the upper-level low lingers to our southwest. By the time we reach Tuesday evening, most places will have received another batch of meaningful rainfall as forecast guidance indicates the potential for another half inch to inch and a half over the area with locally higher amounts over two inches not being ruled out. Locations that see quite a bit of heavy rainfall may reach up to four inches. Things will start to dry out mid-week with our low weakening as it moves to our south. A mostly cloudy sky is expected with temperatures back around normal, before some sunshine looks to return later in the day Thursday as a ridge of high pressure starts to build in from the west. Winds will begin to pick up from the south and southeast on Friday as we find ourselves behind high pressure to the east and a front to the west. The southerly flow coupled with sunshine will allow temperatures to climb back above average to the upper 70s. Looking ahead to next weekend, a large upper-level ridge will be parked over the region, allowing for summer-like warmth to return with highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.