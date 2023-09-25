EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Carrie Paulsen and Kelly Ann Sorensen for the Sunshine Award. These two Winter Greenhouse workers delighted my granddaughter, Embree, with the Dragon Hunt sponsored by the green house. She was delighted with the exquisite hunt through lovely shade and sun plants. Some really hard to find. She was so excited with the treasure chest reward, finding them all on the map. At the end, polished rocks as a reward in a treasure chest. Such excitement for this 7-year-old.

Rosie Berger

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.