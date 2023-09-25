Construction begins at local veterans tribute

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction is underway on phase two of the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute at River Prairie Park in Altoona, which has been a multi-year project.

Along the river, a total of 16 statues and educational panels will eventually be built to honor, educate and remember Chippewa Valley area veterans. Trustee for the Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundation Mark Beckfield says it will be like an outdoor museum accessible for all people.

“Behind me, you’ll see the work beginning of a handicap accessible path to go from the lower parking lot to the upper parking lot to make it easier for our disabled and elderly veterans to get up here,” says Beckfield.

He says paths may be closed for a few days for construction, but surrounding paths will still be open to walk around. Construction is expected to take five to eight weeks on the handicap accessible path.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.