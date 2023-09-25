Construction begins at local veterans tribute

Along the river, a total of 16 statues and educational panels will eventually be built to...
Along the river, a total of 16 statues and educational panels will eventually be built to honor, educate and remember Chippewa Valley area veterans.(WEAU)
By Michelle Stangler
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction is underway on phase two of the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute at River Prairie Park in Altoona, which has been a multi-year project.

Along the river, a total of 16 statues and educational panels will eventually be built to honor, educate and remember Chippewa Valley area veterans. Trustee for the Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundation Mark Beckfield says it will be like an outdoor museum accessible for all people.

“Behind me, you’ll see the work beginning of a handicap accessible path to go from the lower parking lot to the upper parking lot to make it easier for our disabled and elderly veterans to get up here,” says Beckfield.

He says paths may be closed for a few days for construction, but surrounding paths will still be open to walk around. Construction is expected to take five to eight weeks on the handicap accessible path.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a reportedly ‘armed and dangerous’...
Law enforcement searching for ‘dangerous’ individual
UPDATE: Names released in Elk Mound fatal crash
One person dead after crash St. Croix County
These wires were cut and copper was stolen.
Lake Altoona pilot study delayed from theft
Packers vs. Saints
Jordan Love rallies Packers to 18-17 win after Saints lose Derek Carr to shoulder injury

Latest News

State Senator Brad Pfaff held a press conference at St. Clare Health Mission to introduce...
Senator Pfaff introduces bill to cap the price of insulin
Fire personnel reached the scene of the fire.
House likely a total loss due to fire
"Unlikely Recruits" Book Launched (9/25/23)
"Unlikely Recruits" Book Launched (9/25/23)
13 First Alert @ Four (9/25/23)
13 First Alert @ Four (9/25/23)