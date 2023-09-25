House likely a total loss due to fire

Fire personnel reached the scene of the fire.
Fire personnel reached the scene of the fire.(WEAU)
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF GOETZ, Wis. (WEAU) - The Cadott Fire Chief says a house is likely a complete loss.

Emergency crews responded to a fire just after 11:30 this morning in the Town of Goetz, just outside of Cadott.

Crews battled the fire for 4 hours before they were able to put it out.

There were no injuries from the fire and the owner was not home when it started.

The cause of the fire is believed to have started from something electrical in the living room.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a reportedly ‘armed and dangerous’...
Law enforcement searching for ‘dangerous’ individual
UPDATE: Names released in Elk Mound fatal crash
One person dead after crash St. Croix County
These wires were cut and copper was stolen.
Lake Altoona pilot study delayed from theft
Packers vs. Saints
Jordan Love rallies Packers to 18-17 win after Saints lose Derek Carr to shoulder injury

Latest News

State Senator Brad Pfaff held a press conference at St. Clare Health Mission to introduce...
Senator Pfaff introduces bill to cap the price of insulin
Along the river, a total of 16 statues and educational panels will eventually be built to...
Construction begins at local veterans tribute
"Unlikely Recruits" Book Launched (9/25/23)
"Unlikely Recruits" Book Launched (9/25/23)
13 First Alert @ Four (9/25/23)
13 First Alert @ Four (9/25/23)