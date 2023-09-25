House likely a total loss due to fire

TOWN OF GOETZ, Wis. (WEAU) - The Cadott Fire Chief says a house is likely a complete loss.

Emergency crews responded to a fire just after 11:30 this morning in the Town of Goetz, just outside of Cadott.

Crews battled the fire for 4 hours before they were able to put it out.

There were no injuries from the fire and the owner was not home when it started.

The cause of the fire is believed to have started from something electrical in the living room.

