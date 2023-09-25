Interview: Woman writes book on healing power of horses

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Toni Mattson, owner of Trinity Equestrian Center, is out with her debut book called, “Unlikely Recruits: How God Enlists Horses to Heal Veterans”.

News Release:

Everyone carries a story that haunts them, a tale kept hidden from the world. For veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), these stories become even more elusive, locked away deep within their hearts. However, debut author and founder of Trinity Equestrian Center, Toni Mattson, unveils these untold stories in her groundbreaking book, “Unlikely Recruits,” set to launch on September 23.

“Unlikely Recruits” is a poignant collection of stories, each inspired by true events, meticulously gathered by Mattson over her decades of work with horses and her steadfast reliance on faith. Through her equine-assisted therapy program, specifically tailored to brave, yet broken veterans, Mattson has witnessed the transformative power of hope and healing.

The pages of “Unlikely Recruits” offer a real and raw insight into the often agonizing journey undertaken by veterans, paving the way for personal transformation and triumph. This remarkable collection delves into the themes of grace, redemption, and the resilience of the human spirit, portraying the indomitable strength found within individuals who have faced unimaginable challenges.

Toni Mattson, a dual-certified professional by worldwide organizations Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association and the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship, Inc., has over two decades of experience merging her love for horses, her unwavering faith and her veteran therapy program to become a beacon of hope for countless lives.

As a sought-after speaker, podcaster, and encourager, Mattson’s passion for equine-assisted therapy shines through in “Unlikely Recruits.” Her genuine dedication to the well-being of veterans resonates deeply with readers, inviting them to step into her barn boots and embark on this transformative journey of a lifetime.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of ‘Unlikely Recruits’ and the opportunity it presents to shed light on the power of equine-assisted therapy in combating the challenges faced by veterans battling PTSD,” says Mattson. “This book aims to inspire and encourage, offering a glimpse into the incredible resilience and personal growth that can be achieved through the bond between humans and horses. It’s been an honor and privilege to have a front row seat to the greatest unveiling this side of Heaven and witness how God enlists horses to heal veterans. Come join me as I share the journey.”

With the release of “Unlikely Recruits,” Toni Mattson aims to spark a vital conversation about mental health, honor the sacrifices of our military personnel, and foster a greater understanding of the long-lasting impact of PTSD. Through her vivid storytelling and compassionate perspective, Mattson hopes to pave the way for healing and inspire others to embark on their own journeys of transformation.

For more information about the author, Toni Mattson, and her work with Trinity Equestrian Center, please visit www.tonimattson.com.

