JACE PETERS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The family of Jace Peters would like to nominate him for the Sunshine Award. Jace is eight years old and has just started the 3rd grade. Over Labor Day weekend, he took it upon himself to go outside on the walking path and pick up garbage in his neighborhood. This is important to him as he rides his bike and walks his dog along this path. We are all very proud of him.

Ashley Poehls

