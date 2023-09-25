Man charged with child pornography charges in Eau Claire County

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A Mondovi man charged with homicide after a fatal crash earlier this year, is now charged with possession of child pornography.

The two counts were filed today against 41 year old Kenneth Van Meter in Eau Claire County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, Van Meter’s cell phone was seized as part of an investigation into a fatal crash on Clairemont Avenue in May. He was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and other counts for the crash that killed Tammy Jarecki of Eau Claire.

The criminal complaint says investigators found images of child pornography on his phone, and a separate investigation began and a search warrant was filed.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.