PREVEA RICE LAKE HEALTH CENTER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I am nominating Prevea Clinic in Rice Lake for the Sunshine Award. I feel they deserve this award due to their extraordinarily positive attitudes during this trying time with their computer systems down due to the recent breach. I arrived there on Monday, following the breach, and their front desk staff was patient and kind throughout the entire check-in process. The physicians did an amazing job carrying on with their duties while being knowledgeable of myself and my kids that were there to be seen. I’ve had to call for follow-up appointments and the receptionist desk has continued to be positive and super helpful during this time. This clinic is amazing, as always. Great job team!

Nicole Metcalf

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a reportedly ‘armed and dangerous’...
Law enforcement searching for ‘dangerous’ individual
UPDATE: Names released in Elk Mound fatal crash
One person dead after crash St. Croix County
These wires were cut and copper was stolen.
Lake Altoona pilot study delayed from theft
Packers vs. Saints
Jordan Love rallies Packers to 18-17 win after Saints lose Derek Carr to shoulder injury

Latest News

JACE PETERS
PAT AND PAUL DACHEL
QUINN HRDLICKA AND ERIKA ANDERSON
CARRIE PAULSEN AND KELLY ANN SORENSEN