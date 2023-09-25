PREVEA RICE LAKE HEALTH CENTER

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I am nominating Prevea Clinic in Rice Lake for the Sunshine Award. I feel they deserve this award due to their extraordinarily positive attitudes during this trying time with their computer systems down due to the recent breach. I arrived there on Monday, following the breach, and their front desk staff was patient and kind throughout the entire check-in process. The physicians did an amazing job carrying on with their duties while being knowledgeable of myself and my kids that were there to be seen. I’ve had to call for follow-up appointments and the receptionist desk has continued to be positive and super helpful during this time. This clinic is amazing, as always. Great job team!

Nicole Metcalf

