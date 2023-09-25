QUINN HRDLICKA AND ERIKA ANDERSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Quinn Hrdlicka and Erica Anderson for the Sunshine Award. Quinn is a school counselor at Eau Claire North High School, and he is such a great guy. He works hard each day and he cares about student success. Erika is a secondary school assistant at Eau Claire North. She is the nicest person and she is a hard worker also. She does her best every day.

Ryan Karls

