QUINN HRDLICKA AND ERIKA ANDERSON

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Quinn Hrdlicka and Erica Anderson for the Sunshine Award. Quinn is a school counselor at Eau Claire North High School, and he is such a great guy. He works hard each day and he cares about student success. Erika is a secondary school assistant at Eau Claire North. She is the nicest person and she is a hard worker also. She does her best every day.

Ryan Karls

