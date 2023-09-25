Royal Credit Union Shred Day

RCU Royal Shred Days
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union is holding a Shred Day for all community members to participate.

The drive up event will be held Friday, September 29th, from 7:30-9 a.m. at 2415 Jodi Drive in Eau Claire.

Bring any unwanted confidential items for free, all items will be shredded on site.

Acceptable items include: medical records, financial records, payroll records, personnel files, tax records, legal documents, canceled checks, and plastic credit cards.

Visit rcu.org/shred for more information.

