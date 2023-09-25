Sawyer County Deputy charged in domestic case

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - On September 21, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office Administration learned of possible domestic abuse by a Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy.

Due to the nature of the allegations, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate.

The Polk County Investigators had probable cause to believe that Deputy Ryan M. Schick, 28, of Hayward committed the crimes of Domestic Battery, False Imprisonment. Strangulation, Suffocation and Stalking.

Deputy Schick was arrested and is currently being held in jail. Initial court appearance is yet to be determined.

The case remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

