Senator Pfaff introduces bill to cap the price of insulin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - State Senator Brad Pfaff is introducing legislation to cap the price of insulin at $35. Pfaff, who has a son with type 1 diabetes, says that it is important that everyone can afford insulin.

“When it comes to insulin, the cost exceeds individuals ability to pay. This is a life saving medication. People need this every single day. And let’s face it, this is not something you can skip upon. You have to take your insulin every single day and in some cases multiple times a day,” says Pfaff.

Jason Larson, the executive director at St Claire Health Mission, says that health care doesn’t do much if patients can’t afford it.

“Bills like this really kind of level set and change the game for those, especially in poverty and right on that cusp to afford their their medication and to have great quality health care because. The best health care in the world doesn’t do anything if you can’t afford your medication that you need to live,” says Larson.

Senator Pfaff has been urging action to lower insulin costs for a while and he hopes that politicians on both sides of the aisle will support the bill.

“This is a very important topic. It builds upon what’s happening at the federal level. We here in the state of Wisconsin, we need to lead. There’s an awful lot of other politics is being played in Madison right now. Let’s get back to the basics. Let’s get back to the health and wellness and working for the people that sent us to Madison,” says Pfaff.

According to Pfaff, 37 million Americans have diabetes and up to 8 million are undiagnosed. Pfaff also said that he was proud that the federal government lowered the price of insulin to $35 for those on Medicare over the age of 65, but now he wants that price for everybody. Also according to Pfaff, one out of every four dollars in medications was spent on diabetes related medications in 2018.

