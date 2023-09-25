Temperature still rising during fall season

Leaves are changing.
Leaves are changing.
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The leaves are changing and fall is here but by the end of the week the weather is going to be hot again.

Temperatures this month have been very up and down. The first day of fall was Saturday and since then, the temps have been in the mid 60′s. But by the end of this week we will be seeing low 80′s and partially sunny weather. As community members gear up for sweater weather, one person I spoke with isn’t excited for the high temps and is ready for it to finally feel like fall.

“I’m kind of over the heat. It’s officially fall now, I think, for three days. And I’m kind of ready for the fall weather, the sweater weather, you know. I’m really, as a student, not a big fan of walking to class and like, outfit like this in sweat pants. So, like, like a hoodie or something like that”, says community member Adam Kimmes.

According to our own meteorologist Mike Dandrea, since 2000, Eau Claire has averaged about 1 day of 80 degree weather in October... With the most being 5 days of 80 degree weather in 2011.

