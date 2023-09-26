Apple exec defends tech giant’s decision to make Google default search engine on Apple iPhones, Macs

FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple...
FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. On Tuesday, Sept. 26, a top Apple executive defended the tech giant’s decision to make Google the default search engine on Apple iPhones and Macs, saying there was no “valid alternative.’’(Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Apple executive defended the tech giant’s decision to make Google the default search engine on Apple iPhones and Macs, saying there was no “valid alternative.’’

Testifying in the biggest antitrust trial in a quarter century, Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, said Tuesday that there wasn’t “anybody as good’' as Google at helping phone and computer users search the internet.

The U.S. Department of Justice has accused Google – its very name is synonymous with scouring the web -- of smothering competition by paying Apple, Verizon and other tech companies to make its search engine the first that users see when they open their devices.

Google counters that it dominates the market because its search engine is better than the competition – a position that Apple’s Cue supported in his testimony Tuesday. Google also argues that users can, in any event, switch to other search engines with a couple of clicks.

The antitrust case, the biggest since the Justice Department went after Microsoft and its dominance of internet browsers 25 years ago, was filed in 2020 during the Trump administration. The trial began Sept. 12 in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C.

Earlier in the proceedings, the government called a behavioral economist who testified that Google’s default status discourages users from switching search engines, partly because they are reluctant to change ingrained habits. And last week, the founder of search engine DuckDuckGo, which has about 2.5% of the search market, testified that his company struggled to compete because of Google’s revenue-sharing agreements with Apple and other companies.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta likely won’t issue a ruling until early next year. If he decides Google broke the law, another trial will determine how to rein in Google’s market power. The Mountain View, California-based company could be stopped from paying Apple and other companies to make Google the default search engine.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a reportedly ‘armed and dangerous’...
Law enforcement searching for ‘dangerous’ individual
Toledo police lights
Sawyer County Deputy charged in domestic case
UPDATE: Names released in Elk Mound fatal crash
Fire personnel reached the scene of the fire.
House likely a total loss due to fire
Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Sentry tells employees to stay remote next week, investigation into threat continues

Latest News

FILE - A man riding a tractor in Louisiana was killed when he was rear-ended by a car,...
57-year-old man killed after car rear-ends tractor, police say
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
A skid mark shows the site of an early Tuesday fatal ambulance crash in Geauga County, Ohio.
Ambulance patient dies, 2 medics seriously injured after crash in Ohio
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden visits UAW picket line, tells union to ‘stick with it’
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,...
Amazon sued by FTC and 17 states over allegations it inflates online prices and overcharges sellers