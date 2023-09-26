Brockway woman sentenced in Jackson County homicide case

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Brockway woman charged with homicide is sentenced in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Court records show 55-year-old Kellie Schmidt is sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years extended supervision.

Schmidt was convicted of 1st degree reckless homicide for the death of a Jackson County man.

According to a press release from the Jackson County District Attorney, on Sept. 9, 2021, law enforcement and emergency services responded to a report of a man bleeding on his neighbor’s doorstep.

The press release says the man later died at a medical facility due to suffering a puncture wound. Investigation determined that Schmidt had fatally stabbed the victim, her domestic partner, with a fillet knife.

