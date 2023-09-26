Celebrate spooky season with a new Halloween display contest

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One Chippewa Valley resident is encouraging people to embrace the spooky season by participating in a Halloween decorating contest.

Mitch Mitchell has officially launched Chippewa Valley Spooktacular Displays, a free contest where people can register their Halloween displays to be judged for the chance to win a prize.

The displays will be judged based on four categories. The categories are seriously scary, creepy creative, people’s choice, and judge’s choice. Mitchell said he created a tool to help people find the participating displays.

“There’s an interactive map that we pinned to the top of our Facebook page and it’s going to list all the Halloween displays,” Mitchell said. “If there’s any displays people want listed they’ll let me know. They’ll add it to the map. We are putting new ones on every day.”

Mitchell said he has also added the locations of other organizations in the area that do fall activities to the map.

To participate in the contest, people must register their displays by Friday, Oct. 13. Registration will open on Sunday, Oct. 1. To register, people should go to the Spooktacular Displays’s Facebook page and contact Mitchell. Displays will be judged by a panel of judges throughout the weekend of Friday, Oct 20. Winners will be announced on Monday, Oct. 23.

To see the interactive map of displays and more click here.

