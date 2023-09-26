Eau Claire VFW Post 305 hosts ribbon cutting event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For more than 100 years, the Eau Claire VFW Post 305 has provided services and support for veterans in the area. After a brief closure, the VFW is back open.

The VFW was closed for more than four months for a remodel. Now, it’s back open with a celebration, ready to support local veterans.

The remodel targeted the kitchen of the VFW, providing more space and equipment so they could feed more people during fish fries and breakfast. It now provides the opportunity to serve lunch as well.

Marthamae Kottschade, the president of VFW Post 305, said they look forward to providing support to local veterans and their families.

“This post is known for their breakfast and their fish fries and their live music. People are really excited,” Kottschade said. “They had to go find different things to do during the summer months and now we’re back. We’ve got a lot of fun events planned for family and kids and the veterans and we’re really excited to be a hub in this part of the neighborhood.”

Also recognized at the ribbon cutting was 14-year-old Charlotte King who’s used equine therapy to help local veterans experiencing PTSD.

