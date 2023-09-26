A few showers possible Wednesday, ahead of some sunshine and warmer weather to wrap up September

It was another dreary day across Western Wisconsin as a slow-moving storm system to the south brought more clouds and scattered showers into the area. As a result, temperatures were confined to the 60s this afternoon. Low pressure won’t make much headway in exiting tonight, leaving us under a mainly cloudy sky with a stray shower possible. Temperatures will not fall too much overnight with the clouds and higher dew points as lows only drop to around 60. Cloudy skies carry into tomorrow with a few more showers and/or drizzle possible throughout the day. Winds will be occasionally breezy from the east with seasonable temperatures as highs climb into the upper 60s.

Low pressure remains to the south with a few more showers Wednesday (WEAU)

Thursday will bring us more clouds, but some peeks of sunshine may come later in the day as we watch the low pressure system slide further southeast. We’ll start to get in southerly return flow on the backside of a surface high over Eastern Canada, helping drive temperatures into the low 70s. By Friday and into the weekend, an upper-level ridge of high pressure will be building over the Midwest with breezy southerly winds sticking around. After highs in the upper 70s to close out the week, we’ll be wrapping September on Saturday in the low 80s with much of the same to welcome in October on Sunday. The weather currently looks to stay dry under a partly to mostly sunny sky, but most recent forecast guidance is indicating the potential for a few showers sometime Saturday with a front stalled out to the north and west. This is something we’ll keep an eye on over the next few days. Otherwise, our summer-like temperatures will stick around into early next week as the ridge slowly works eastward with an upper trough sliding in from the west.

