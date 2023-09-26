Fire destroys mobile home in Eau Claire County

TOWN OF SEYMOUR, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was able to get out of a burning mobile home in Eau Claire County.

The fire broke out at the Cozy Acres Mobile Home Park on Olson Drive in the Town of Seymour around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Township Fire says one person was home at the time and was able to get out safely.

The Fire Chief says the home is a total loss.

He says three people lived in the home and the American Red Cross has been contacted to help.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

