HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital to temporarily suspend surgical services

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital is set to temporarily suspend surgical services starting Oct. 26, 2023.

Dana Jermstad, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, released the following statement on behalf of HSHS and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital:

“Due to longstanding operational and staffing challenges and low patient census at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) and St. Joseph’s leadership have made the difficult, but necessary, decision to temporarily suspend surgical services at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, effective October 26, 2023.

Other services at St. Joseph’s will remain available, including inpatient medical and emergency department services. We encourage patients requiring surgery to consult with their physicians about upcoming scheduled procedures.

St. Joseph’s and HSHS remain focused on safely caring for our patients and thank the Chippewa Falls community for its understanding regarding this decision.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.