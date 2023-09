EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The West Wisconsin Railroad Club presents the 21st Train Show October 14 and 15 at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center in Eau Claire, 3456 Craig Road.

Hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. October 14 and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. October 15.

Adult, 17 and up-$8 or $7 with a non-perishable food donation.

Students 6-16-$3

Children 5 and under are free

