Listening session held for possible Cadott referendum

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - Village of Cadott officials want to hear the community’s thoughts on buying a new building.

Members of the police department and the Cadott Village Board held a public listening session Monday to get feedback on the potential purchase of the Marshfield Clinic building and property in Cadott.

The new space would be used as a new location for the Village of Cadott Clerk’s offices, Cadott Police Department, and would have the potential to add on to or build a new public library.

The Cadott Chief of Police explains the importance of the listening session.

“There are a lot of community members here that were supportive of the idea of a new building or renovating a building, and there are some that are concerned with property taxes possibly going up,” Police Chief Daryl Pries said. “Where are we getting the money from, what other bills do we have to take care of first, that’s why we’re here doing this tonight, we’re here to hear the public’s thoughts and to get their opinions on things so we can try and plan moving forward.”

The public input will help village officials determine if a referendum to buy the building would be supported by the community.

A second listening session is scheduled for October 3rd at the Cadott High School auditorium from 6-7 PM.

