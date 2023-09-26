Man dead after motorcycle crash in Polk County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT
CLAYTON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Polk County.

According to information from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 8, 2023, at 5:38 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash on County Road D, near the intersection of 30th Street in rural Clayton, Wis.

The Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was operating a motorcycle north on County Road D and went off the curve at the intersection on 30th Street. The driver was taken by Air Ambulance to Regions Hospital with severe injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 23, 2023, the driver died at Regions Hospital. The driver is identified as 68-year-old Gregory Schnell of Rural Clayton, Wis.

This is the 12th traffic fatality in 2023, the Sheriff’s Office says.

