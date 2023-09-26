New, Updated COVID-19 Vaccines for the 2023-2024 Season are Now Available at Hy-Vee Pharmacies for Individuals Ages 12+

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA (HY-VEE, INC. PRESS RELEASE) - Hy-Vee, Inc. announces today that the new, updated COVID-19 vaccines for the 2023-2024 season are now available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across the Midwest. At this time, Hy-Vee is offering the updated COVID-19 vaccines to individuals ages 12+.

Individuals can save time by scheduling an appointment in advance at Hy-Vee Pharmacy by visiting www.hyvee.com/covidvaccine. Walk ins are also accepted during normal pharmacy operating hours. Individuals can also request to receive a flu vaccine and/or RSV vaccine (only for ages 60+) at the time of their COVID-19 vaccination at Hy-Vee.

Updated COVID-19 vaccines for younger age groups are expected to become available at select Hy-Ve Pharmacy locations in the following weeks.

The FDA and CDC have recommended that all individuals ages 6 months and older receive the updated Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for the 2023-2024 season. Those who have previously received COVID-19 vaccines should wait at least 2 months after their last dose before receiving the new, updated COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals who are severely to moderately immunocompromised can also receive an additional updated COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months after their last updated dose.

According to the FDA and CDC, the new, updated COVID-19 vaccines are reformulated to provide better protection against the virus variants currently responsible for most infections and hospitalizations in the U.S.

Vaccine recipients should bring the following to their Hy-Vee Pharmacy appointment:

Insurance card (if they have insurance)

Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient)

Photo ID

Vaccine Pricing

The new, updated COVID-19 vaccine for the 2023-2024 season is the first group of COVID-19 vaccines to become commercially available following the end of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. The updated COVID-19 vaccine is still free with most private and public insurance plans at this time.

Adults who do not have health insurance or those whose insurance does not cover all COVID-19 costs may still receive the COVID-19 vaccine for free through the CDC’s Bridge Access Program through Dec. 31, 2024. At this time, Hy-Vee is not part of the CDC’s Bridge Access Program. Individuals without health insurance may receive a free COVID-19 vaccine at state and local health departments and federally qualified health centers. To find a nearby CDC Bridge Access provider, patients can visit www.vaccines.gov.

COVID-19, Flu & RSV

According to medical experts, a “tripledemic” may soon be on the horizon with the circulation of COVID-19, flu and RSV viruses. It’s recommended that individuals get their flu and COVID-19 vaccines this fall to help reduce the spread and protect individuals from serious infection. Those who get their flu shot at Hy-Vee can also earn a 20-cent Hy-Vee Fuel Saver reward.

It is also recommended that individuals ages 60+ get the new, single-dose RSV vaccine, which is available at Hy-Vee pharmacies with no appointment or prescription necessary.

The CDC has approved co-administration of the COVID-19, flu and RSV vaccines, so individuals can get all three vaccines (if eligible) in one appointment. Individuals can request to receive the flu and/or RSV vaccine at the time of their COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Hy-Vee.

To learn more about vaccinations at Hy-Vee, visit www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy.

PRESS RELEASE

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.