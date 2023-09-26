New, Updated COVID-19 Vaccines for the 2023-2024 Season are Now Available at Hy-Vee Pharmacies for Individuals Ages 12+

The updated COVID-19 vaccine is free with most insurance plans.
Eau Claire's newest grocery store is ready to open to the public
Eau Claire's newest grocery store is ready to open to the public
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA (HY-VEE, INC. PRESS RELEASE) - Hy-Vee, Inc. announces today that the new, updated COVID-19 vaccines for the 2023-2024 season are now available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across the Midwest. At this time, Hy-Vee is offering the updated COVID-19 vaccines to individuals ages 12+.

Individuals can save time by scheduling an appointment in advance at Hy-Vee Pharmacy by visiting www.hyvee.com/covidvaccine. Walk ins are also accepted during normal pharmacy operating hours. Individuals can also request to receive a flu vaccine and/or RSV vaccine (only for ages 60+) at the time of their COVID-19 vaccination at Hy-Vee.

Updated COVID-19 vaccines for younger age groups are expected to become available at select Hy-Ve Pharmacy locations in the following weeks.

The FDA and CDC have recommended that all individuals ages 6 months and older receive the updated Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for the 2023-2024 season. Those who have previously received COVID-19 vaccines should wait at least 2 months after their last dose before receiving the new, updated COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals who are severely to moderately immunocompromised can also receive an additional updated COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months after their last updated dose.

According to the FDA and CDC, the new, updated COVID-19 vaccines are reformulated to provide better protection against the virus variants currently responsible for most infections and hospitalizations in the U.S.

Vaccine recipients should bring the following to their Hy-Vee Pharmacy appointment:

  • Insurance card (if they have insurance)
  • Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient)
  • Photo ID

Vaccine Pricing

The new, updated COVID-19 vaccine for the 2023-2024 season is the first group of COVID-19 vaccines to become commercially available following the end of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. The updated COVID-19 vaccine is still free with most private and public insurance plans at this time.

Adults who do not have health insurance or those whose insurance does not cover all COVID-19 costs may still receive the COVID-19 vaccine for free through the CDC’s Bridge Access Program through Dec. 31, 2024. At this time, Hy-Vee is not part of the CDC’s Bridge Access Program. Individuals without health insurance may receive a free COVID-19 vaccine at state and local health departments and federally qualified health centers. To find a nearby CDC Bridge Access provider, patients can visit www.vaccines.gov.

COVID-19, Flu & RSV

According to medical experts, a “tripledemic” may soon be on the horizon with the circulation of COVID-19, flu and RSV viruses. It’s recommended that individuals get their flu and COVID-19 vaccines this fall to help reduce the spread and protect individuals from serious infection. Those who get their flu shot at Hy-Vee can also earn a 20-cent Hy-Vee Fuel Saver reward.

It is also recommended that individuals ages 60+ get the new, single-dose RSV vaccine, which is available at Hy-Vee pharmacies with no appointment or prescription necessary.

The CDC has approved co-administration of the COVID-19, flu and RSV vaccines, so individuals can get all three vaccines (if eligible) in one appointment. Individuals can request to receive the flu and/or RSV vaccine at the time of their COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Hy-Vee.

To learn more about vaccinations at Hy-Vee, visit www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy.

PRESS RELEASE

