Scattered heavy rainfall continues, before a drier and warmer pattern develops

A slow moving low pressure system sits just to our west tonight, continuing to spin up scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall has again led to some places picking up a few more inches today, with more to come through Tuesday. Dew points are rather high for the time of year, helping to lead to high moisture content and with favorable conditions to add lift in the atmosphere, heavy downpours have been common. Overall coverage of the rain should become more hit and miss through the night, while we remain cloudy and mild with lows near 60. The same weather system will only slowly move to the south and east through Tuesday, combined with an upper low over the state. This combination will keep chances on the higher side for more scattered showers and thunderstorms with still the potential for some heavier rainfall. Over this next 24 hours, another 1-2″ of rain may fall in some places. Temperatures will remain near average, in the mid and upper 60s.

A slow moving low pressure system passes to the south. (weau)

Conditions will gradually improve into Wednesday, but low level moisture should remain on the higher side, resulting in a mostly cloudy sky and a few stray showers. High pressure will be anchored over Eastern Canada, keeping some breezes going the next few days. The same high will finally start to bring some improvements our way by Thursday, with partial sunshine gradually returning. It will also warm a few more degrees with highs up around 70. Late in the week and going through the weekend, an upper ridge will establish itself to the east. This change in flow, combined with southerly winds will lead to yet another warm up for the region. Though we will be heading into early October by later in the weekend, temperatures will rise back to summer-like levels as 80s look to again make a return to the state.

