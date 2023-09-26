Sex offender to be released, live in Pepin County
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are informing the public of a sex offender that is to be released into the public and live in Pepin County.
According to a press release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Durand and Pepin police departments, 54-year-old Allan Owens is set to be released on Sept. 26, 2023.
Authorities say in the press release that Owens will be living in Pepin County without a home.
The release notes Owens was previously convicted in Pepin County of repeated sexual assault of same child.
The press release notes Owens’ release requires him to wear a GPS location monitoring device.
The release also notes Owens has a history of changing his appearance after release.
