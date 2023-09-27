Big warm-up ahead with more sunshine, but still occasional showers

As the slow-moving storm system is finally on its way out, we are starting to see some more dry periods today. Still, skies remain cloudy to mostly cloudy and we do get an occasional shower, but they are not as numerous and not bringing as much rain as we saw the past few days. Tonight, clouds will remain mostly cloudy. The breezy southeast winds from earlier today will remain on the breezy side, but gradually calm down. Temperatures won’t drop much, once again, with plenty of lingering cloud cover and strong enough winds to mix the air up. Overnight lows will mainly be in the upper-50s as a result. Thursday is looking very similar to today, especially early in the day. Later on, the chance for showers decreases to pretty much zero, as cloud cover will also decrease. Temperatures should be just a notch warmer than today, to around 70º.

Our weekend system is moving out, but new ones appear from the west. (WEAU)

And this will be the start of a serious warm-up! A ridge will start to build over much of the central United States, bringing rain chances down and temperatures up. Winds can be on the stronger side again for Friday, from the southeast, shoving that warm air into the area. This is because a storm system will move in from the west. As of right now, it looks like most if not all of the rain activity will be gone by the time it reaches western Wisconsin. Upper-70s to maybe a few low-80s will be the norm Friday, and also on Saturday. Sunday we really crank up the furnace, with many towns expected to hit the low-80s. For both weekend days, a stray shower or even a thunderstorm is also possible, as storm systems remain nearby, but most of us should remain dry. This pattern will continue into early next week with small chances for showers and thunderstorms each day. Temperatures will remain high, in the low-80s, with some mild nights as well in the upper-50s to low-60s. Towards the middle part of next week, we could see a pattern change with cooler temperatures and some better chances for rain, but that is still too far out for any real forecasting confidence.

