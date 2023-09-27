Brewers take home 2023 NL Central crown after Cubs blow 6-0 lead

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - After the Chicago Cubs blew a 6-0 lead to the Atlanta braves, ultimately losing 7-6, the Brewers officially clinched the 2023 NL Central title.

Entering tonight, the Brewers magic number sat at one. Meaning they would need to either defeat the St. Louis Cardinals or have the Cubs lose to the Atlanta Braves. The Brewers eventually lost 4-1 to St. Louis, but almost simultaneously, the Cubs failed to re-take their lead versus Atlanta. With two outs and two runners on base in the eight inning, Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki missed a fly ball that would’ve ended the inning. Instead, both runners came in and ultimately sealed the deal for the Braves.

Milwaukee clinches their second division title in three seasons and their third since 2018. They’ll look to get back in the win column vs. the Cardinals tomorrow. At the same time, Chicago will look to bounce back versus the Braves. The Brewers and Cubs will meet in their final three games at American Family Field starting on Friday.

