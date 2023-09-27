Brick ceremony celebrates start of Market on River project

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Farmers Union is celebrating the start of a major renovation project in Chippewa Falls.

A brick ceremony was held Tuesday at the Market on River building, which will serve as the union’s new Chippewa Falls location.

The 45,000 square foot building will house apartments on the 3rd floor, the Wisconsin Farmers Union headquarters on the second floor, and shared market venues on the first floor.

The union purchased the former Chippewa Valley Mercantile back in July.

With the event spaces and a food hall featuring local eateries, Facilities Director Jackie Boos hopes to further educate Wisconsin residents on the union and its goals.

“This concept isn’t really new, but new to our area, so having kind of, again, this multipurpose building and allowing such square footage to be used, really, however the vendors see it will be fantastic,” Boos expressed. “And then of course when it is filled, we’ll be working on events at the location that will be open to the public, announcing new businesses that are coming in, that are calling the MOR building their new home, just drumming up some excitement that way.”

Boos says construction will start in a couple of weeks, with the hopes to have the project done by next September.

