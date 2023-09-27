DA: No charges to be filed following fatal vehicle vs. motorcycle crash

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County District Attorney says no charges are expected to be filed following a fatal vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in Barron County.

A motorcyclist died after a crash in Barron County the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened on Highway 8 near County Road O, east of Barron, around 1:10 p.m.

A press release states that an initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Caryn Becker of Cameron, Wis. pulled out from a stop sign on Highway O onto Highway 8 and failed to see a motorcycle, causing the crash.

The motorcycle was driven by 73-year-old Steven Roest of Barron, Wis. Lifesaving measures were conducted on Roest, however, Roest later died at a hospital due to injuries suffered.

According to Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol investigated the crash scene. The driver of the vehicle fully cooperated with the investigation and showed no signs of being under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

According to the District Attorney, no criminal charges will be filed by the District Attorney’s Office unless the test results of the driver’s blood sample show the driver was under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

The District Attorney determined that the fatal crash involved no criminal wrongdoing by the driver, pending confirmation that she was not under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.