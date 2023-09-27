Derrick Van Orden Cosponsors Pay Our Troops Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CONGRESSMAN DERRICK VAN ORDEN PRESS RELEASE) - Today, Rep. Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) cosponsored the Pay Our Troops Act. Introduced by Rep. Jen Kiggans (VA-02), the bipartisan bill ensures that members of the military and certain U.S. Department of Defense civilian employees and contractors are paid in the event of a government shutdown.

“I will not allow DC’s dysfunction to undermine our national security and hurt military families,” said Van Orden. “As a retired U.S. Navy SEAL, I relied on food assistance to feed my children while I was deployed in combat zones. Many military men and women are already struggling to make ends meet, and taking away their paychecks as they put their lives on the line to defend America is unacceptable.”

At present, if the government shuts down without passing a Department of Defense Appropriations Bill into law, Americans serving in our Armed Forces will not receive a paycheck. Only those deemed “essential” would receive backpay once a shutdown ends and new federal funding is approved. Additionally, nearly 200,000 civilian defense employees would be required to work without pay in the event of a shutdown.

