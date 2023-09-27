DOJ: Sparta man arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for actions during Jan. 6 capitol breach

WASHINGTON (WEAU) - A Sparta man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including destruction of property, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the United States Department of Justice says.

According to information from the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Charles Walters of Sparta, Wis. is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with one felony offense of destruction of government property.

The Department of Justice says in addition to the felony, Walters is charged with several misdemeanors, including entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in the Capitol grounds or buildings, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Walters was arrested Wednesday in Wis. and made his initial appearance in the Western District of Wisconsin, according to the Department of Justice.

