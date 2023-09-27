DOJ: Sparta man arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for actions during Jan. 6 capitol breach

Charles Walters
Charles Walters(COURTESY: UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WEAU) - A Sparta man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including destruction of property, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the United States Department of Justice says.

According to information from the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Charles Walters of Sparta, Wis. is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with one felony offense of destruction of government property.

The Department of Justice says in addition to the felony, Walters is charged with several misdemeanors, including entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in the Capitol grounds or buildings, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Walters was arrested Wednesday in Wis. and made his initial appearance in the Western District of Wisconsin, according to the Department of Justice.

Additional information is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 photo, an annular solar eclipse is seen through a safety...
North America to experience solar eclipse in October
HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital to temporarily suspend surgical services
Ambulance
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Polk County
Kellie Schmidt
Brockway woman sentenced in Jackson County homicide case
Eau Claire County mobile home fire
Fire destroys mobile home in Eau Claire County

Latest News

13 First Alert Weather @ Four (9/27/23)
13 First Alert Weather @ Four (9/27/23)
Staying Safe On Roadways this Harvest Season (9/27/23)
Staying Safe On Roadways this Harvest Season (9/27/23)
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks...
Report: Bucks Trade for Seven-Time All-Star Damian Lillard
Falling Leaves Art Tour (9/27/23)
Falling Leaves Art Tour (9/27/23)