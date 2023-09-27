Eau Claire church seeks 550 volunteers to help feed starving children

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire church is seeking 550 volunteers to help feed starving children.

On Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14 Peace Church will be transforming its space to make room for a Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event. They are building a team with the goal of packing 109,000 meals.

Feed My Starving Children is a nonprofit based in the Twin Cities with a mission to make sure children across the world are fed by packing meals and sending them across the world to starving children.

Originally Peace Church was looking for 500 volunteers to fill up slots across five two-hour packing sessions at the church. However, due to the high interest, they decided to add 50 more volunteer slots with the goal of packing close to 8,000 more meals than first planned. The Peace Church MobilePack Team Leader, Dick Christianson, said during these sessions volunteers will receive 30 minutes of training and then pack a mixture of rice, soy, vitamins, and veggies, that will be sent to children in need.

“It takes a little assembly line of about six or eight people,” Christianson said. “The four items are dumped into a funnel to fill this bag. Once the four items are in there it goes to a weighing station to make sure there is the right quantity in there.”

Christianson said they have about 100 volunteer slots left. He also said they won’t find out where the food goes until a few weeks after the event, but it has been sent to places like Guatemala and Moldova when they have done the event in the past.

To volunteer click here.

