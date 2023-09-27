Eau Claire Tenant Landlord Resource Center is working to address housing barriers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Tenant Landlord Resource Center (ECTLRC) is working to prevent evictions and sustain housing in the community.

The center grew from the Affordable Housing Task Force, a branch of the non-profit, JONAH. ECTLRC program coordinator, Chelsea Hebert said the center has been in the works for years now, but now they’re starting operations.

“The Affordable Housing Task Force started to hear a lot of interest around evictions, access to decent, safe, affordable, accessible housing for people in Eau Claire, so it became very apparent that there was a need for some focused organization to help address this matter,” Hebert said.

There’s a growing need for affordable housing in the Chippewa Valley.

“To maintain around this area, a single person would have to make about $12.25 an hour,” Ryan Ludy, United Way of the Chippewa Valley’s executive director, said. “If they want to attend school and save and make a difference, they have to make about twice that much. So with the average rents around Eau Claire being, in certain areas, upwards of close to $2,000 a month, your monthly income is your rent payment. That does not include basic needs food, medical care, clothing does not include utilities, that is just rent.”

According to United Way’s latest ALICE report, 42% of Eau Claire households pay more than 50% of their income on rent.

“We’re fully employed. Good rental history, you know, no concerns in my background that would limit me from being able to access renting, but still facing this kind of surprise barrier when it comes to pricing. More people are finding themselves in the situation of living paycheck to paycheck and that puts them in this ALICE population,” Hebert said.

Hebert said she’s working two jobs right now in order to make rent.

“That shouldn’t be the case for people to have to work multiple jobs to be able to hold down just a regular apartment. Housing is a basic, essential human right and everybody should have access to it,” Hebert said.

The ECTLRC helps mediate between tenants and landlords for anything from maintenance to lease agreements, with the goal of preventing evictions.

“Especially going into lockdown with COVID people who were losing their housing really quickly and kind of by surprise and people who were very afraid of losing their housing and just looking for help, looking for answers, not really sure where to start,” Hebert said.

The ECTLRC is supported by $100,000 of ARPA funding awarded by Eau Claire County, as well as funding from the Pablo Foundation and the Eau Claire Community Foundation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.