EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 20th Falling Leaves Art Tour runs September 30 & October 1 in the communities of Augusta, Fairchild, Brackett and Foster.

Hours of the tour are 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday.

It’s a free, self-guided tour of several art studios with a number of artists participating.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.