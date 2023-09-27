Interview: Farm and rail safety go hand in hand

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin’s 76th Alice in Dairyland, Ashley Hagenow, reminds us of some ways to stay safe on roadways, around farm equipment, and at railroad crossings this harvest season.

Hagenow says rail safety is important because each year in Wisconsin, many people are injured or killed in preventable crossing and trespassing incidents.

Additionally, she says thousands of farmers, family members, and farm workers are injured and hundreds die in farming accidents every year.

Hagenow says many of these incidents can be prevented by giving plenty of space on roadways between ourselves and farm equipment, taking enough time at railroad crossings to inspect for oncoming trains, and yielding to large equipment and trains when driving.

