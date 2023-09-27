La Crosse prepares for 62nd Oktoberfest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two weeks after Oktoberfest wrapped up in Chippewa Falls, La Crosse is now getting ready for its big celebration.

Thousands of people will soon fill the grounds for La Crosse’s 2023 Oktoberfest this weekend. Marketing and event manager, Hannah Amundson, says there will be lots of activities for everyone.

“We’re really looking forward to celebrating our 62nd year of Oktoberfest in La Crosse. We kick off the festivities on Thursday, September 28th. We’re open down at the fest grounds starting at 4 p.m. We have a Packer party, we have student night, we have craft beer night down here on the grounds on Thursday,” says Amundson.

Oktoberfest is all about having fun with friends, but La Crosse police advise everyone that while they’re having fun, they also need to stay safe.

“Make sure you’re mindful of how much you are consuming as far as alcohol. Make sure you have water. It’s supposed to be kind of warm, so make sure you’re staying hydrated. When you are going out with people make sure that you’re staying in that group of people. You’re not getting lost, or you’re not losing someone. Make sure if you are consuming beverages that you have a safe route home. We want to make sure that everyone can be safe,” says Sargent Brooke Pataska of the La Crosse Police Department.

Amundson says they will also have security measures when people enter the festival.

“We will have everyone go through a security screening when they come on grounds. Our bag policy is anything that is larger than five and a half inches by eight and a half inches has to be clear, so security can screen all of those bags quickly and get everyone through,” says Amundson. “And then when everyone walks through security when prompted, they’ll take off their hat, they’ll take everything out of their pockets. And then they will receive their belongings back once they get through security. We’re doing everything we can to give a positive experience to everyone down here while also keeping everyone safe.”

The celebration kicks off with a senior breakfast at seven tomorrow morning, and ends Sunday.

