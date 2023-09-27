La Crosse prepares for 62nd Oktoberfest

Preparations are underway at the Oktoberfest Grounds in La Crosse.
Preparations are underway at the Oktoberfest Grounds in La Crosse.(WEAU)
By Dashal Mentzel
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two weeks after Oktoberfest wrapped up in Chippewa Falls, La Crosse is now getting ready for its big celebration.

Thousands of people will soon fill the grounds for La Crosse’s 2023 Oktoberfest this weekend. Marketing and event manager, Hannah Amundson, says there will be lots of activities for everyone.

“We’re really looking forward to celebrating our 62nd year of Oktoberfest in La Crosse. We kick off the festivities on Thursday, September 28th. We’re open down at the fest grounds starting at 4 p.m. We have a Packer party, we have student night, we have craft beer night down here on the grounds on Thursday,” says Amundson.

Oktoberfest is all about having fun with friends, but La Crosse police advise everyone that while they’re having fun, they also need to stay safe.

“Make sure you’re mindful of how much you are consuming as far as alcohol. Make sure you have water. It’s supposed to be kind of warm, so make sure you’re staying hydrated. When you are going out with people make sure that you’re staying in that group of people. You’re not getting lost, or you’re not losing someone. Make sure if you are consuming beverages that you have a safe route home. We want to make sure that everyone can be safe,” says Sargent Brooke Pataska of the La Crosse Police Department.

Amundson says they will also have security measures when people enter the festival.

“We will have everyone go through a security screening when they come on grounds. Our bag policy is anything that is larger than five and a half inches by eight and a half inches has to be clear, so security can screen all of those bags quickly and get everyone through,” says Amundson. “And then when everyone walks through security when prompted, they’ll take off their hat, they’ll take everything out of their pockets. And then they will receive their belongings back once they get through security. We’re doing everything we can to give a positive experience to everyone down here while also keeping everyone safe.”

The celebration kicks off with a senior breakfast at seven tomorrow morning, and ends Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 photo, an annular solar eclipse is seen through a safety...
North America to experience solar eclipse in October
HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital to temporarily suspend surgical services
Ambulance
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Polk County
Kellie Schmidt
Brockway woman sentenced in Jackson County homicide case
Eau Claire County mobile home fire
Fire destroys mobile home in Eau Claire County

Latest News

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery
Wisconsin Department of Justice announces lawsuit against Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery
National Clean Energy and Drive Electric Week
National Clean Energy and Drive Electric Week
Sparta Man Arrested in Jan. 6th Riots
Sparta Man Arrested in Jan. 6th Riots
File photo of ambulance.
DA: No charges to be filed following fatal vehicle vs. motorcycle crash