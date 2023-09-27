CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - This week is National Clean Energy and Drive Electric Week, raising awareness about technologies that are more environmentally conscious.

Electric vehicle sales continue to rise and one thing consumers should consider when making the purchase is how to power the vehicle.

“You’re going to be charging it with electricity instead of gas,” Tim Bartels, the EV Program Manager at Xcel Energy said. “There’s actually two different types of electric vehicles where some of them are like a hybrid vehicle, where they rely on a combustion engine and a battery and then there’s fully electric vehicles where the battery powers the entire vehicle.”

The vehicles are powered with charges, by using one in public or your home.

“So, just like a gas tank, it tells you how much power you have,” Carla Leuck, an electric vehicle owner said. “It just continues to go down just like your gas tank and so, you know, right now, I’m at about 200 more miles that I would be able to drive today.”

Xcel Energy has a Residential EV Program, where they install and maintain a level 2 charger. While each electric vehicle comes with a standard charger, one of the benefits of using a level 2 charger is charging five times as fast.

“So, a 120-volt charge, which is classified as a level 1 charger, charges anywhere from four to six miles every hour,” Bartels said. “A level 2 charger can charge anywhere from 25 to maybe 40 miles per hour back on that vehicle.”

Leuck has a level 2 charger in her home and she said the cost of charging her vehicle is much cheaper than gas.

“For the month of September, we’ve paid $27 in electrical fees for charging the car and I think the most expensive month was like maybe $43 in the winter because, in electrical cars, you take more power to use in the winter months because of the heating element to it,” Leuck said.

Leuck said one of the main differences she’s noticed from moving to an electric vehicle is planning to find charging locations when needed.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.