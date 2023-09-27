Report: Bucks Trade for Seven-Time All-Star Damian Lillard

Milwaukee, Wis. (WEAU) - The Milwaukee Bucks made a splash on Wednesday, reportedly trading for Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard.

As reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Lillard goes to Milwaukee as part of a 3-team deal with Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 Bucks first round pick and Bucks swap rights in 2028 and 2030 to Blazers. Phoenix lands Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

Lillard is a seven-time NBA All-Star and All-NBA honoree. He was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team as well.

In his career, he has averaged over 25-points, 7-assists and 4-rebounds per game.

Last season was his best from a scoring output, as he averaged 32-points per contest in 58-games for the Trail Blazers.

The Bucks give up two key members of their 2021 NBA Championship team in Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen.

Holiday averaged 18.5 points per game in his three seasons in Milwaukee, while Allen added 10.7 in his two seasons with the Bucks.

It has been an offseason of change for the Bucks, who fired Mike Budenholzer after a first round loss in the playoffs last season and brought in Adrian Griffin.

Lillard will team with arguably one the best player in the NBA, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This summer, Antetokounmpo made the following comments to the New York Times about his future in Milwaukee and negotiations for his next contract.

“Next summer it would make more sense for both parties. Even then, I don’t know,” Antetokounmpo said about signing an extension. “I would not be the best version of myself if I didn’t know that everybody’s on the same page, everybody’s going for a championship, everybody’s going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do. And if I don’t feel that, I’m not signing.”

It appears the Bucks are appeasing their superstar by adding another superstar to team with him. Antetokounmpo has a player option in his contract for the 2025-26 season.

