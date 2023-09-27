Rusk County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect, warrant issued

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post they are looking to find Tylar Swanson of Bruce, Wis.

According to the Facebook post, a nation-wide warrant has been issued for Swanson’s arrest. Swanson is accused of failing to appear for sentencing for child abuse and child neglect charges.

The Sheriff’s Office says in their Facebook post, if you have any information on Swanson’s location, you are asked to call the Rusk County Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 715-532-2200.

