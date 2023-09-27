SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 26th

By JD Danielson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In prep volleyball action, Bloomer hosts Regis while Elk Mound renews their rivalry with Colfax.

Plus, Chippewa Falls cross country and Lake Wissota Golf Course host a prep cross country invitational.

Also, Eau Claire Memorial hits the road to battle New Richmond in prep boys soccer.

Finally, the Blugolds men’s soccer team plays host to Simpson College.

