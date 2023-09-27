Training held in Mondovi for propane fire response

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - Firefighters from around the area are learing how to respond to incidents involving propane.

Tuesday, the Mondovi Fire Department hosted firefighters from the Durand, Nelson, and Howard fire departments for a training exercise teaching them how to fight these types of fires.

There were four scenarios including a grill, forklift, bulk tank, and propane terminal piping.

The lead instructor of the training exercise says while these types of fires are not common, it’s still vitally important for first responders to understand them, and how to fight them.

A similar training was hosted by the Wheaton Fire Department earlier this year.

