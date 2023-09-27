Wisconsin Department of Justice announces lawsuit against Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is suing Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery for allegedly violating its wastewater discharge permit.

Attorney General Josh Kaul says the DOJ is requiring Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery to pay a $250,000 penalty due to excessive water pollution, as well as install additional pollution control equipment.

“To protect both our environment and human health, our water should be free of unlawful wastewater discharges,” Attorney General Kaul said. “Wastewater discharge permit holders must help safeguard clean water by following the terms of their permits.”

The state alleges that between Oct. of 2017 and Aug. of 2022, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery repeatedly exceeded the waste limit provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The complaint alleges the violations negatively impacted the water quality and water environment of Isabelle Creek, a trout stream used by local anglers.

A civil complaint was initially filed by the DOJ in Pierce County court last Nov.

