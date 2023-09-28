Eau Claire County Bulk Item Pick-up Dates

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (EAU CLAIRE COUNTY PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT PRESS RELEASE) – Eau Claire County residents will have the opportunity throughout the month of October to dispose of their bulky items like furniture, mattresses, and other large bulky items. Items that will NOT be accepted are: Electronics, household hazardous waste, concrete, appliances, liquids of any type and tires.

Residents in the City of Eau Claire and Altoona will be able to put 1 bulk item on the curb during their normal pick-up day the week of October 2nd-6th. Haulers will work to pick up these items during that week but there could be delays. Please contact your hauler directly if your item is missed.

Residents in the City of Augusta will be able to put out 2 bulk items per household with trash service on October 17th. No need to schedule services-all homes with properly prepared bulk items will be collected.

Residents in the Village of Fairchild can go to the Village Garage at 331 Oak Street starting October 1st, Monday-Friday from 9AM-3PM to put bulk items in the dumpster. Dumpster will be available until it is full.

Eau Claire, Altoona, and Augusta residents: Please leave your trash cart at curb until bulk item pick up is complete. All items must be curbside by 5 am of your trash day as a separate truck will be picking up these items. Unless noted otherwise by your hauler, apartment complexes are NOT eligible for the bulk item pick-up.

Questions regarding address eligibility should be directed to your waste hauler. Earthbound Environmental does not participate in the bulk item pick-up event, contact them to schedule a time to pick up an item for a fee. Addresses that are not eligible can coordinate with their hauler to have items picked up for a fee.

