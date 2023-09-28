Groundbreaking held for veterans tribute in Altoona

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation has entered the next phase of its development in Altoona.

The Foundation held a groundbreaking Thursday morning for an expansion of the veterans tribute at River Prairie Park. The expansion will include 14 exhibits, each with benches, statues and educational signs to learn about different conflicts and remember Chippewa area veterans.

“The goal is to not only build a place to honor and memorialize veterans, but it’s a place for people to come and reflect and to learn about the military’s role in Wisconsin’s history,” Eric Killen, Foundation Member, Veterans Tribute, said.

The exhibits, or bump outs, will be set on a handicap accessible path along the river.

Construction on the path is expected to take five to eight weeks.

