Hudson man found not guilty in death of infant

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Hudson man is found not guilty in the death of an infant in St. Croix County.

Court records show 39-year-old Paul Marshall was found not guilty of each charge against him including 1st degree reckless homicide, child abuse - recklessly cause great harm, and child abuse - recklessly cause harm.

The jury came to the verdict on day 12 of the trial.

According to a release from the Hudson Police Department, first responders were sent to a home on Bristol Court in the City of Hudson at 8:23 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, for a 7-week-old infant suffering cardiac arrest. After life-saving efforts were made, the infant began breathing before being taken to Children’s Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.

The hospital told police at 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 that the cardiac arrest was caused by head trauma and that the infant had several fractures, including in the child’s leg, ribs and skull. The child also no longer had brain activity. Police began an investigation for child abuse. The infant died on Feb. 7, and an autopsy done by the Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office ruled the death was caused by traumatic brain injury.

Marshall is the infant’s father.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.