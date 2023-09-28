Hudson man found not guilty in death of infant

37-year-old Paul Marshall of Hudson is charged with homicide in the death of his 7-week-old...
Paul Marshall(St. Croix County Jail)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Hudson man is found not guilty in the death of an infant in St. Croix County.

Court records show 39-year-old Paul Marshall was found not guilty of each charge against him including 1st degree reckless homicide, child abuse - recklessly cause great harm, and child abuse - recklessly cause harm.

The jury came to the verdict on day 12 of the trial.

According to a release from the Hudson Police Department, first responders were sent to a home on Bristol Court in the City of Hudson at 8:23 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, for a 7-week-old infant suffering cardiac arrest. After life-saving efforts were made, the infant began breathing before being taken to Children’s Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.

The hospital told police at 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 that the cardiac arrest was caused by head trauma and that the infant had several fractures, including in the child’s leg, ribs and skull. The child also no longer had brain activity. Police began an investigation for child abuse. The infant died on Feb. 7, and an autopsy done by the Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office ruled the death was caused by traumatic brain injury.

Marshall is the infant’s father.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 photo, an annular solar eclipse is seen through a safety...
North America to experience solar eclipse in October
Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery
Wisconsin Department of Justice announces lawsuit against Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery
Tylar Swanson
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect, warrant issued
File photo of ambulance.
DA: No charges to be filed following fatal vehicle vs. motorcycle crash
Charles Walters
DOJ: Sparta man arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Latest News

13 First Alert Weather Forecast @ FOUR
13 First Alert Weather Forecast @ FOUR
Onalaska American Legion Post 336 spent about $3,000 towards the dedication.
Onalaska reveals Civil War veterans dedication plaque
Deer in the wild should be tested for CWD.
DNR says that hunters should test their deer before consumption
Eau Claire County emblem
Eau Claire County Bulk Item Pick-up Dates