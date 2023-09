CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Rock the Dome Benefit for the YMCA is an annual fundraiser for the YMCA’s Sponsored Membership Program. The fundraiser raises funds to help youth and families who are financially in need to receive YMCA memberships.

The event is Saturday, October 7 from 6-11 p.m. at Loopy’s Saloon and Event Dome.

Entertainment for the evening is Boogie & the Yo-Yoz.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.