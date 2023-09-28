Krampus escape room fundraiser prepares to scare

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An annual fundraiser will test people’s puzzle-solving skills as they work to escape a holiday monster.

Starting on Saturday Tactical Escape 101 and the Chippewa Valley Museum will host a Krampus escape room in the Schlegelmilch House basement. TE 101 and the museum began the fundraiser in 2016 and have been able to raise almost $25,000 for the museum within the last few years.

This year’s mission is to find the token that Krampus, a monster that comes when people get greedy over the holidays, has lost from his belt. Owner of Tactical Escape 101, Jennifer Fonfara, said there will also be some new elements to this year’s escape room.

“This year’s escape room the first decision will be made upstairs in the house,” Fonfara said. “Groups will have to split into two small groups. Those two small groups each get a game master. So, there are two game masters on staff here at the house.”

The escape room will run until Sunday, Oct. 29 on Wednesday evenings and the weekends. Fonfara said people will have one hour to escape the monster. She says tickets are $35 per player. Click here to reserve your tickets.

